Ruth L. Szuhany, 86, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

A private funeral and interment will be held at Restland Memorial Park in East Hanover.

A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are by the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield.

Born in Montclair, she was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield. She was retired from the Fairleigh Dickenson University Finance Dept. Prior to this she was a realtor with Johnson Realty in Bloomfield. Ruth was a volunteer at the Oakside Cultural Center and loved traveling and gardening.

She was the wife of the late Robert J. Szuhany, mother of Robert and his wife Lane, Steven and his wife Toni, Richard and his wife Maureen and James and his wife Lisa. she is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.