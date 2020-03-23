Cathleen Calabrese, 67 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on March 20, 2020 at her home. She was a retired Food Service Manager for Madison Street School in Irvington.

She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Munuz, grandchildren; Rosie Munoz & Zeke Orr, great-grandson, Jax Hood and siblings; Joanne Campolito & Maybel Piotti. Arrangements by Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home. Please express condolences at www.levandoskigrillo.com

Cremation will be held privately and a Life Celebration will take place in the future.