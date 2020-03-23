Stefania Gabara (nee: Gornicka), 95 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home. Born in Poland, she has lived in Bloomfield since 1951.

Growing up during the troubling times of WWII, her and her soon to be husband (Edward) were both confined to German Labor Camps. It was there, that they met, supported and encouraged each other and ultimately, married and traveled to the USA to begin the next phase of their life.

In 1951, with their son Zygmunt, they entered through Ellis Island and settled in Bloomfield. Stefania had worked in several manufacturing factories around Bloomfield till she retired.

She enjoyed gardening vegetables and flowers, loved to cook and spend time with her children and grandchildren. Always the fashionista, she had a knack for dressing well and had a soft spot in her heart for cats.

She is the loving wife of the late Edward (2004), cherished mother of Zygmunt Gabara, Thaddeus “Ted” & his wife Helen Gabara, & Lucy Gambino, beloved grandmother of 9 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many relatives, mostly in Poland, Canada and Ukraine.

Arrangements Thursday and Friday March 19, 20 at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ.

A Funeral Mass was offered at St. Valentine Church, Bloomfield. Interment at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield.