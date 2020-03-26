Marilyn (Lynn) Baker Shea, (nee Hardie), age 92, a longtime resident of Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ, died peacefully at her home on March 24, 2020.

Lynn was born on June 24, 1927, in New York, New York, and raised in Bergen County, New Jersey. She graduated from Dwight Morrow High School in 1945 and Caldwell College in 1949. Later she received a Masters Degree in education from Newark State College (Kean University).

Lynn married Earl Gsell, on January 27, 1951, with whom she raised four sons and a daughter in Glen Ridge, NJ. In addition to Earl, she was predeceased by husbands John J. Baker of Harrison, NJ and Stephen D. Shea of Avon-by-the Sea.

She was a teacher in the Glen Ridge school system for twenty-two years, serving as both a reading and English teacher in the middle school and high school. During her career, she taught senior AP English Literature and served two terms as president of the Glen Ridge Education Association (NJEA).

In retirement, Lynn was an active bridge player and world traveler. She and her husband Steve spent winters on Marco Island, FL. She was an avid reader and shared her love of books with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and generations of students. She loved the New York Times crossword puzzle, Jeopardy! and time spent on the Avon-by-the-Sea beach and boardwalk.

She was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Church in Avon and a lifelong fan of Frank Sinatra, who she saw in concert many times.

Lynn was predeceased by her son Gary Gsell (Maria) and brother Robert Hardie (Ann). She is survived by her sons, Gene Gsell (Maureen) of Cary, NC, Glenn Gsell (Valerie) of Amelia Island, FL, Guy Gsell (Suzanne) of Bloomfield, NJ, Christine Fallon (Joe) of Howell, NJ, thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be announced to family and friends when information is available.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Avon-by-the Sea First Aid Rescue Squad or the charity of your choice.