Dolores McCrea, 69 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston after a courageous battle with cancer. Born March 23, 1950 to the late Walter & Helen Pontown, in Bloomfield, she was a lifelong resident.

She is the beloved wife of Thomas McCrea, loving mother or Scott & his wife Megan of Connecticut, proud grandmother of Jacob & Brielle McCrea & dear sister of George Pontown (Florida) & Dr. Robert Pontown (Maryland).

Arrangements were on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Levandoski- Grillo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 44 Bay Avenue Bloomfield. Please express condolences at

The Funeral was private on Thursday at the funeral home with Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield.