Marco Rea, age 72, died peacefully Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ while under hospice care and the care of his loving family.

Mr. Rea is survived by his wife of 10 years, Maryanne (Klocko), he is also survived by his sons from a former marriage Joseph and spouse Kendall, Vincent and spouse Stephanie, Marco Jr. and spouse Nicole, as well as 3 grandchildren Katie, Alex and Angelo.

Born December 27, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY Marco was the son of the late Joseph Rea and the late Theresa (Cosentino) Rea.Mr. Rea is also survived by his sisters Antoinette Taylor, Concetta Delaney, and Anne LaBella and his brother-in-laws Vincent Taylor, William Delaney and Jerry LaBella, his sister-in-law Gail Antonicello and brother-in-law Louis Antonicello and brother-in-law Anthony Klocko.

He is also survived by his Aunts – Anne Dominijanni, Anne Cosentino and Anne Rea as well as nieces (Linda Rocco, Theresa DeMolfetta, Lindsay Klocko, and Elizabeth Klocko), nephews (Brian Delaney, Kevin Delaney and Zack Klocko), and many great-nieces, and great-nephews.

After high school, Marco enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1968 and was awarded the Bronze Star for valor and 2 Purple Heart medals. After his recovery from battlefield injuries, he joined the printing industry where he put in over 40 years of service in the Amalgamated Lithographers Union – Local 1 at various New York and New Jersey based businesses. Marco loved sharing the holidays and special occasions, such as Christmas Eve, with his family. He enjoyed his trips to Atlantic City, hunting, fishing and billiards but especially enjoyed the annual family weekend get together for jarring tomato sauce which generated many wonderful family memories.

Due to the current Statewide Coronavirus Directive Marco will be cremated in a private ceremony.

A Memorial to celebrate his life for family and friends will be held at a future date.

