William Joseph Dunsavage (Bill), 73, passed away on March 13, 2020, in his home of Maplewood, NJ. Bill was born on August 14, 1946 in Newark, NJ, to Olga Tsirikos Muntz and Leonard Dunsavage. He graduated from Barringer High School in 1963 and attended Rutgers University in Newark. He was active in the anti-war, civil rights, and labor movements, and remained active in social justice throughout his life. During this time, he met and married Irene Szymanski. They lived in Newark and then moved to Maplewood in 1977, where they raised their daughter Melina. He spent his career in the pest-control industry, first in service work and later as an inspector for Twin County Grocers in Edison for over 15 years. His early interest in the Kingston Trio led him to historic and socially conscious folk singer-songwriters such as Phil Ochs, Woody Guthrie, and the Weavers. This music fueled his passion for seeking justice for all people. He was an ardent scholar of history, especially that of ancient Greece. Bill loved to travel, spending many family summer vacations in Pemaquid Point, Maine. He made extended trips to the islands and mainland of Greece; he called the island of Aegina his happy place. He enjoyed chess and watching baseball. Bill remained loyal to the Giants, despite their move from New York to San Francisco. He loved relaxing, chatting with friends, and sword-fighting with his grandsons. He loved being a community activist in Maplewood and the witty banter of the Maplewood Online Forum. Bill is survived by Irene Dunsavage, his life partner of over 50years, daughter Melina Flanagan and her husband Sean, sister Yvonne Epstein and her husband David, grandsons Gabriel, Alexander, and Daniel, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Olga Muntz and Leonard Dunsavage, his mother’s long-time friend Andy Mertz, and his in-laws Anthony and Katherine Szymanski. Bill will be remembered for his passion for social causes, good food and drink and folk music, his devotion to his daughter, as well as his kindness and his quirky sense of humor.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

For more information or to send condolences please visit prestonfuneralhome.net