Marie D. O’Grady, 93, Verona High School Teacher

Marie O’Grady (nee Doyle) was born at sea on November 27, 1926 and passed away In West Orange, NJ on March 28, 2020. Marie grew up in Bloomfield, NJ, the eldest of six children, attending Sacred Heart Elementary School and graduating from Bloomfield High School in 1944. Upon graduation she worked at the telephone company and then the Prudential Insurance Company, where she met her future husband John (“Jack”) O’Grady. They were married from 1954 until Jack’s passing in 1995.

Marie graduated from Montclair State College (cum laude) in 1969, having completed her studies while raising two boys. Upon graduation, she began a more than twenty year career as a teacher at Verona High School. During this time Marie received a Master’s Degree in Guidance Counseling from Montclair State. She was devoted to her students and in turn many of them were devoted and thankful to her.

Marie was an avid tennis player, and a big fan of Giants football and Seton Hall basketball. In retirement she was active in the Garden Club of Montclair, The Retired Teachers Association of Montclair and was an active member of the Bradford Bath and Tennis Club. Her then young grandchildren kept her busy as well.

Marie is survived by her son James and daughter-in-law Marcia of Glen Ridge, NJ, four grandchildren- Patrick O’Grady of Glen Ridge, Grace O’Grady of New York, NY, Casey O’Grady of Providence RI, and Megan O’Grady of Tucson, AZ, and brother Robert Doyle of Bloomfield, NJ.

She was predeceased by her husband John, her son John (2014), her parents Jane Doyle (nee Fleming) and James Doyle, and siblings Nancy Schenck, John Doyle, Jean Fisher, and James Doyle.

A memorial service and a celebration of her life will occur when the pandemic has passed and people are able to gather once again. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com