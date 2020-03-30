Jeffrey Allan Burton, lifelong resident of Glen Ridge, NJ, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 25, 2020.

Jeffrey is survived by his father John Burton, brothers Brendan and Kevin Burton, sister Jennifer and his many nephews, nieces and cousins that would always look forward to the time they spent with their beloved Uncle Jeff.

Jeff led a unique life’s path that saw him passionately and unquestioningly take on the role of family cornerstone as a loving son to his mother Linda (deceased) and dad John, as well as any lucky soul that happened to be in his neighborhood. Jeff took great pride in making himself available to help everyone and anyone in his community who needed assistance in any way, acting as a pillar, always there to donate his time and love to help anyone in need and never asking for anything in return.

A passionate sports fan, he loved his hometown New Jersey Devils, Rutgers collegiate sports and bled true blue as a lifelong diehard New York Giants fan. Jeff was a man defined by his actions always leading with his humble heart of gold, putting the needs of others ahead of his own, and never hesitating to drop anything and everything to help and support one of those who were lucky enough to be his family or part of his close knit circle of loved ones.

Jeff will be greatly missed and will be lovingly remembered for his unwavering love of family and friends and his relentless desire to be there and help those that he loved and held close to his heart. All those that knew and loved Jeff can take solace in the fact that he is resting in eternal peace, reunited with his beloved mother, and should hold tightly to the memory of a man who lived his life caring for others and remember him for his selflessness and dedication to others, that will be forever imprinted in the hearts and minds of those lucky enough to cross his path in his life’s singular journey.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request that donations be made in the name of Jeffrey and Linda Burton to Sloan Kettering Hospital.

