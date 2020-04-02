Elizabeth A. Matey (nee Dugan), 104, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the West Caldwell Care Center.

Born in Glen Ridge, she lived there for most of her life and the last 20 years in Caldwell. Mrs. Matey was retired from Muir’s Department store in East Orange before volunteering at Mountainside Hospital for 35 years and was a former member of the 9 Hole Golfers at the Glen Ridge Country Club.

She was the wife of the late Andrew B. Matey; mother of Patricia and her husband Michael Renzo-Posen, Michael and his wife Susan and Mary Ann Moore; sister of the late Norbert Dugan and Margaret Manning; grandmother of Mary Beth, Kathryn, Michael, John, Andrew, Benjamin and great grandmother of Patrick and Liam.