Nemesia Cal Potter (Menzie) died March 16, 2020 in Georgetown, DE following surgery and a Rehab Hospital stay. She was 89. Coming from the Philippines she married Alan Mitchell Potter (USMC) in 1963.

Living in Glen Ridge, NJ most of her married life she was the proud mother of three wonderful children: Gary, Sharon and Brian and five grandchildren: Marcus, Giorgia, Aleksi, Ossian and Ava. She was the daughter-in-law of lifetime Glen Ridge resident Ann Mitchell Potter and continued the legacy of Edward Page Mitchell, her Great Grandfather-in-Law, who helped Glen Ridge become a separate town in 1895.

Nemesia was very active in local church, school and Girl Scout activities and was an Avon Saleswoman in Glen Ridge for many years. She was also the President of the Filipina Ladies Circle of New Jersey for 8 years.