David W. Conrad, of Bloomfield, NJ, died peacefully at home on March 26, 2020 with his family at his side. Born in St. Louis, MO on January 10, 1930, Dave spent most of his life living and practicing law in Montclair, NJ.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 59 years, Marilyn (née Russo), and his daughter, Angela Conrad, a former professor of English at Bloomfield College. He is survived by his daughter Roberta Ratte (Chris), son Philip Conrad (Natacha), son-in-law Roberto Osti, and four grandchildren: Chloe and Lucas Ratte, and Emilia and Massimo Osti.

Dave was the son of academics, his father being Lawrence H. Conrad, an esteemed professor of English at Montclair State College. Dave finished at the top of his class at Montclair High School, and graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. from Colgate University. He then served two years in the army, after which he attained his law degree from Harvard Law School. Active in the community, Dave provided pro bono legal services to local non-profit organizations, such as HomeCorp of Montclair, and participated in local Essex County politics. He established his law practice in Montclair, practicing alone and eventually with a partner, until his retirement in 2005.

Dave was a very active member of Union Congregational Church of Montclair for over forty years, working on committees and serving as church president for three years.

Dave was a lover of the arts and a prolific writer and composer of music and poetry, authoring several plays and musical works that were performed at his church. He was an accomplished pianist, and played daily throughout his life. He enjoyed performing in local theater, sometimes writing musical parodies of the plays for the enjoyment of the cast. Above all, Dave was dedicated to family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, whose pride in his family members was evident to all. With Marilyn, he traveled extensively, visiting all corners of the globe over the years. Dave was loved by many, and his wisdom, compassion and warm sense of humor will be sorely missed.

A memorial service will be held at Union Congregational Church in Montclair at a yet-to be determined time in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dave’s memory to the American Civil Liberties Union.

