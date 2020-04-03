Maria Isabel Ardon, 87 of Orange, entered into eternal rest on March 30, 2020 at St. Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston.

Born November 22, 1932 in Nueva Concepcio, El Salvador, she has lived in the US since 1945 and in the Orange area since 1987.

Maria is survived by her children; Julia, Alicia, Leonor, Guillermo & Mauricio and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Due to CDC Guidelines, visitation will be held privately on Friday, April 3rd. Burial will take place at Rosedale Cemetery, Orange in private. Arrangements by Levandoski- Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Avenue, Bloomfield.

www.levandoskigrillo.com