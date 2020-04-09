Juan B Arias, 65 of Orange, NJ entered into eternal life on April 4, 2020 at his home. Born in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic on January 5, 1955 he lived in Orange.

Visitation is private and burial will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Orange.

Arrangements by Levandoski- Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Avenue, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at

www.levandoskigrillo.com