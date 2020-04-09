Byron Efrain Ortiz-Lopez, 58 of Belleville, entered into eternal rest on April 2, 2020 at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville. Born in Guatemala City, Guatemala, he was employed as a Truck Driver for J. Crown Incorp. Services are private.

Arrangements by Levandoski- Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Avenue, Bloomfield.

