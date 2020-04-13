Diane Patricia Genovesi, 65, of Bloomfield, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark.

Born in Jersey City, she resided in Newark.

She was the beloved daughter of the late Stanley and Irene Zeck; mother of Tabitha, Joseph and Dominick Genovesi, Tanya, Timmy and Jay Murphy; beloved sister of Kenneth and Steven Zeck, Barbara Schroeck and Christine Brown. Diane is also survived by 11 grandchildren and was dearly loved by all of her nieces and nephews.

Diane was a devoted mother who late in life enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of her life at a future date.

Arrangements by O'Boyle funeral Home, 309 Broad Street Bloomfield.

