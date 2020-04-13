August 29, 1949 April 9, 2020

Francis T. Molinari M.D of Kearny, N.J. died on April 9, 2020. He was 70 years old. Husband of Lorraine Kwiatkowski Molinari. Father to Andrea Molinari Burke and her husband Thomas Burke Jr. Brother to Albert Molinari, Lisa Molinari, and Janice Molinari and her spouse Marguerite Smith. Son of the late Frank and Fannie Molinari. Brother in law to Reverend Richard Kwiatkowski.

Francis was born in Newark N.J. and spent his young life in Bloomfield N.J. before moving to Kearny in 1994.

Francis was a physician in the Internal Medicine field for over 40 years. He worked at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford as a physician, worked for the County of Hudson for the passed 30 years in which he retired 2018. He also had a private practice in Belleville N.J. and was on the medical staff at Clara Maass Hospital, in Belleville N.J.

In his spare time Francis loved spending time at the cigar lounge, fishing and loved listening to music and reading.

A private wake will be conducted at O’Boyle Funeral home in Bloomfield N.J. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery North Arlington N.J.

There will be a celebration of life at a future date.

