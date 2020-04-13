Victoria DeVito, 93, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Arbor Glen Nursing Home in Cedar Grove, New Jersey. Victoria was a long time resident of Bloomfield for over seventy five years and a Clifton resident for thirteen years.

Born in the ironbound section of Newark, Victoria is predeceased by her husband John DeVito, her two daughters, Marlene DeVito and Michelle DeVito-Guerrero. Her maternal parents, Minnie and Daniel Salvatore, and her stepfather, Charles Young. Her two sisters, Margaret DiPaolo and Beatrice Uva, and her brother Louis Salvatore.

Victoria is survived by her two daughters, Joanne and Beverly DeVito, her beloved grandson Anhony DeVito, and her son in law, Eduardo Guerrero.

First and foremost, Victoria, or Vicky, as her friends and relatives called her, was a devoted mother to her four daughters and grandmother to Anthony, whom she loved to talk and brag about. He referred to her as his second “Mom.”

Victoria was totally focused on family with her love of cooking, family dinners and baking Italian Christmas cookies which became a yearly family tradition. We often referred to her as “Queen Victoria, our commander and chief.” Her famous quote, “Think the truth. Act the truth. Speak the truth,” will live in our hearts forever.

