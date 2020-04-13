Sara Clapp, 88, of Livingston formerly of Reston, Virgina passed away on Wednesday April 8, 2020. Ms. Clapp was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina and lived in Reston, VA. before moving to Maplewood in 2013 and then Livingston three years later. She was an elementary school Spanish teacher and a customer service agent with United Airlines in Dulles, Virginia. She is survived by her daughters Melissa Johnson and Emilia Clapp and four grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For more information or to send condolences please visit jacobhollefuneralhome.com