Anna Peters, 86, of West Orange, N.J., passed away suddenly of COVID-19 on April 6, 2020 while in residence at the Inglemoor Rehabilitation and Care Center in Livingston, N.J.

Anna was born and lived in a small village in Czechoslovakia and emigrated to this country by herself at the age of 19 as a refugee from East Germany, having survived several forced evacuations and relocations of her family and having endured many privations during and after World War II, leaving behind her family and her beloved goat Lily (which was a constant source of regret to Anna). Anna arrived in New York Harbor aboard an army transport ship on March 22, 1952, under a special program for displaced persons, not speaking a word of English, where she was greeted by her sponsor, Samuel Lanyi, to whom she was forever grateful, and by her loving cousin Edith. Anna then began her new life in America, married her loving husband, Adolf, in 1953, and proudly became a naturalized US citizen in 1957.

Anna worked at Mayfair Farms in West Orange, both in-house and at countless catered events, for more than 20 years, and at Organon Pharmaceuticals in West Orange for more than 35 years, making many friends along the way. A devout Catholic, Anna was a life-long member of St. Raphael Church in Livingston, N.J.; she was active in many church groups and activities through the years. Anna was tragically and seriously injured in an accident in 2009, prior to which she was a whirlwind of energy within her community, providing assistance and companionship to those in need. As all those that knew her remember, Anna was also an inveterate and persistent hugger and hand-holder of one and all, with a smile that could cheer up everyone she met and touched.

Anna was predeceased by her husband, Adolf. Her life and memory will live on through her children and their spouses, and through her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Anna is survived by her children: Gary (Lu-Ann), Fred, and Cindy (Chris); by her grandchildren: David, Lisa (Wayne), Andrew, Steven, and Marissa (Dave); and by her great-grandchildren: Carson, Anna and Paul.

Given the current COVID-19 emergency circumstances, a private burial service for Anna took place on April 9, 2020, at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, N.J., where Anna is now at rest with her husband, Adolf. The family will hold a service in remembrance and memory of Anna at a later date when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to World Vision, P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063, 1-888-511-6548.