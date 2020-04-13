Joseph Simon, 87 of Glen Ridge entered into eternal rest on April 8, 2020 at Mountainside Medical Center, Glen Ridge.

Born in Pittsfield, MA to the late Nathan Simon & Ethel Talcove, he was a proud US Army Veteran of the Korean War Era & a retired educator for the Catskill New York Central School District.

Cremation Services were private.

