Alfred Gault, 93, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at home in Bloomfield surrounded by his loving family.

Born in County Cavan, Ireland, Mr. Gault lived in Bloomfield for the last 54 years and was a foreman with A.P. Smith Co. in East Orange for 22 years before retiring from the Bloomfield Board of Education. His family was his greatest passion. He also loved ballroom dancing and cars. He may have been best known for helping neighbors and family with jobs around the house. Being a skilled carpenter, if you couldn’t build it, Alfie would make it. He walked 5 miles a day throughout most of his retirement and always had a quick joke and a smile for the grandchildren.

He was the husband of JoAnne (Lamb) Gault; father of John (Jennifer) and Robert (Melissa); grandfather of Gracie, Jack, Erin and Cavan and the late Sofia; son of the late John and Mary Eva Gault (Ryan); brother of the late Gladys Holder, Daisy Armstrong , Jean McMullan, Annie Carruthers and George and Charles Gault. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews in the US, England and Ireland.

Arrangements O'Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St., Bloomfield.

