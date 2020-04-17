Doris A. Sze, 70 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on April 7, 2020 at Mountainside Hospital, Glen Ridge. Born May 4, 1949 in Newark, she most of her life in Bloomfield. She graduated East Side High School, Newark and cherished the simple things in life. She loved classic cars, dancing, listening to the oldies and going sightseeing in New York City.

She is the beloved mother of James Sze, Kevin Sze (Maria Rodrigues) & Giana Calderon- Chamba (Nelson), cherished and proud grandma of Breann, Niko, Aiden, Katelynn & Christian.

Private visitation was held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Levandoski- Grillo Funeral Home. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield.

