Catherine Creeden, 91, of Montclair, NJ passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday at Holly Manor in Mendham, NJ. Catherine was born on July 22, 1928 in Bloomfield, NJ to the late Catherine and John Frayne. She graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1946 and began a long career with New Jersey Bell, starting as a telephone operator and retiring as a supervisor. She married her high school sweetheart Jack Creeden in 1950, and they shared 66 years together until his death in 2016. Catherine was also predeceased by her siblings Alec, Sadie, Jane, John, and Henry.

Catherine’s greatest joy was her family, including son John (Eileen) and her grandchildren Allison Fragomeni (Chris), John Creeden (Sharon) and Catherine Creeden. She also adored her six great grandchildren, PJ, Ava, Natalia, Matthew, Jack and Joseph.

Funeral services will be held privately and are under the direction of the O’Boyle Funeral Home in Bloomfield, NJ. The family plans to celebrate Catherine’s life on what would have been her 92nd birthday later this year.

