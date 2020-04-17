Theresa Sparacino (nee: Grasso), 87 of Clifton, formerly of Bloomfield, entered peacefully into eternal life on April 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born August 16, 1932 in Newark to the late Angelo Grasso & Jennie DeRose, she was a native of Parker Street and graduate of Central High School, she moved to Bloomfield in 1961. Theresa devoted her life to raising her family and used her nurturing qualities babysitting many little ones in Bloomfield. She became a second mother to many. She kept life simple, took pleasure in the occasional religious retreats to Canada, playing cards or going to Atlantic City for a day trip. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of befriending her.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Gerardo Grasso (1965) & John Sparacino (1991) & her daughter, Mary Jo Cece (2014) & siblings; Michael Grasso, Emidio “Amos” Grasso, Ralph Grasso, Columbia Bove & Filomena Bifalco.

She is the beloved mother of Theresa Venezia & her husband Louis, Jeannine Perri & her husband Robert & Gerard Grasso, dear sister of Jean DiPasquale, cherished grandmother of Laurie Venezia, Mayor Michael Venezia of Bloomfield, Louis Venezia (Bloomfield Fire Chief), Victoria Perri, Santino Perri, Jennifer Grasso, Gina Grasso, Shawn Cece & Jaclyn Cece & proud and loving great-grandmother of 8 beautiful great grandchildren.

Funeral Services are private due to CDC Guidelines.

Interment will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield on Monday, April 20, 2020.

There will be a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life in the future. Arrangements by Levandoski Grillo Funeral Home. Levandoskigrillo.com