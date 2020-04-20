Vincent James Dalbo Sr.

Vincent J. Dalbo, 92, from Bloomfield, New Jersey, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in West Orange at Complete Care Summit Ridge Nursing Home due to complications from COVID-19.

Vincent was born on January 19, 1928 to Anthony and Marie Dalbo of East Orange, NJ. Known to friends and family as Jimmy, Wicky, or Vinny, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After the war, he owned and operated Pequannock Disposal Company for most of his working career. He was a very hard working man, a dedicated husband and father, and enjoyed bowling, fishing, and golf.

Vincent was the loving husband of Patricia (Lee) Dalbo, married for 53 years before she passed in 2009. He is survived by his son – Vincent J. Dalbo Jr. of East Hanover, his daughter – Virginia Bracco of Winter Springs, Florida, and five grandchildren – Vincent J. Dalbo III, Michael Dalbo, Frank Bracco, Christina Jameson, and Alyssa Dalbo. Vincent was predeceased by his parents – Anthony and Marie, three brothers – Joe, Gus and Frank Dalbo, and three sisters – Carolina Pinto, Rose D’Alessandro and Stella Favorito.

Vincent will be laid to rest alongside his wife at the Gates of Heaven, East Hanover, NJ on April 20th. At this time there will be no formal service, however a memorial service will be scheduled in the future.

