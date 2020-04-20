Demetrius “Nick” Mozeliak, 83, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston due to complications of Covid-19.

Born in Simpson, PA, on November 17, 1936 to Julia and Metro Mozeliak, Nick lived there until he attended college with his brother John. Nick attended and graduated from Pennsylvania State University where he was a very proud alumnus. Nick moved to NY for work post-graduation. He served in the US Army as a counter-intelligence officer from 1958-1962. Nick went on to receive his MBA from New York University. In 1970 he moved to the suburbs of Manhattan, where he settled down for the next 35 years in Glen Ridge, NJ. In later years, Nick split his time between his homes in Pennsylvania and Bloomfield, NJ to be closer to his two daughters and their families after living in Arizona early in his retirement years.

Nick spent most of his career in IT working for NBC, International Nickel, BASF, International Paper Company before retiring from Prudential in 2003 where he served as the Vice President of Delivery. Most fall Saturdays you could find him rooting for his Penn State Nittany Lions.

Nick is survived by Lynne (ex-wife) and their two daughters, Leigh (Mark) and Nicole (Tom) and 4 grandchildren who will miss him terribly. He is also survived by his brother John and sister-in-law Anne and his 3 nieces and nephews and their families. He is pre-deceased by his parents Metro and Julia and his granddaughter.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com