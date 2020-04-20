Mildred “Millie” Peloubet, 63 of Belleville, entered into eternal rest on April 15, 2020 at Columbus LTACH in Newark. Born May 3, 1956 in Newark to the late Joseph Chianca & Philomena Fogio, she lived in Belleville.
Cremation was held privately.
