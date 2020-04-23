Claire J Archimbaud (née Jeannotte) left her earthly existence early in the morning on April 11, 2020 after a 16-year battle with multiple myeloma among other issues. She was immediately preceded in death by Brian D. Archimbaud, her husband of 54 years less than three hours earlier late in the evening of April 10. She is survived by three children and their families: daughter Jennifer Powell of Austin, TX and her husband Mike with their four children, Jason Robert Powell, William Brian Powell, Abigail Kaleigh Powell and John Brady Powell, sons Scott Archimbaud and husband Patrick Douglass of West Hollywood, CA, and André Archimbaud of New York City. Additionally, she is survived by sisters Patricia Clarke of Easton, PA and Sharan Stritenberger of Kenvil, NJ.

Claire was born September 14, 1944 to Raymond J and Anna Marie Jeannotte of Bloomfield, NJ. Claire graduated from East Orange Catholic High School and then went to St Joseph’s School of Nursing. Finding her calling to provide care for others Claire, beyond her last breath, thought of herself a nurse whether or not she was practicing at the time. Claire graduated nursing school in 1965 and months later would marry Brian Archimbaud, meaning her career as a nurse and her marriage would span more than 54 years.

Over those 54 years, Claire worked in many types of nursing from hospital settings to doctors’ offices to home healthcare to a geropsychiatric institution. The common thread was her commitment to quality care and a dedication to healing.

Within three years, Brian and Claire would welcome two children, followed four years later by their third. Following Brian’s career and while she raised a family, the couple moved from New Jersey to Carrollton, Texas and back to New Jersey before settling permanently back in Texas (Houston- and Austin-areas).

With the birth of Jason, Will, Abby and Jack, she became a proud Granny as she preferred to be called. Always with a hug and a kiss, Claire would take care of another generation of family.

Later in life she faced her multiple myeloma and other health challenges with a quiet determination and lived a decade longer than expected. While uncomfortable in the position of receiving care, Claire was always proud to tell her doctors and nurses about her nursing career. Whether as mother, grandmother, wife or nurse, caretaking was her hallmark. Memorial services will be held this fall in Austin and in New Jersey. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, Visiting Nurses Association or a charity of your choosing.