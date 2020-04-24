Marie Preta (nee Simone) passed away on Friday April 17, 2020 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge, N.J.

Born in Newark, Mrs. Preta lived most of her life in Bloomfield. She was a flag maker and retired from Annin Flag Co. in Bloomfield.

She was the devoted wife of Frank Alphonse Preta for 58 years; mother of Frank Alphonse Preta Jr., Jennifer Preta and her devoted fiancée Anthony Thomas and the late Maria Agnes Preta; sister of Sam Simone and his wife Christine and the late John and Fred Simone; sister in law of Rosemary Simone; step sister of Ronald Cook and his wife Marlene and Barbara Solomon; grandmother of Matthew Alphonse Preta and Nicholas Jacob Preta. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, as well as the Santora family and other family, friends and neighbors.

Due to the recent safety measures caused by COVID19, funeral services are being arranged privately. A celebration of Mrs. Preta’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com