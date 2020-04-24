Frank A. Preta

Frank Alphonse Preta, 82, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, N.J.

Born in Newark, Mr. Preta lived most of his life in Bloomfield.

He was a painter by trade, worked at Westinghouse in Bloomfield and became and retired as a custodian at the Lake Parsippany School in Parsippany.

He was the beloved husband of Marie (nee Simone) Preta for 58 years; loving father of Frank Alphonse Preta Jr., Jennifer Preta and her devoted fiancée Anthony Thomas and the late Maria Agnes Preta; brother of Assuntina Preta, stepbrother of Lenny Gigantino and his wife Jane and Nancy Taylor; grandfather of Matthew Alphonse Preta and Nicholas Jacob Preta. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews as well as the Santora family and other family, friends and neighbors.

Due to the recent safety measures caused by COVID19, funeral services are being arranged privately. A celebration of Mr. Preta’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com