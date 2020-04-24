Maria H Esposito nee Sica 94, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 12 at her home.

Born in Belleville, she grew up in a large family of 9 children. She became a strong and caring person. Her priority was caring for her children, husband and extended family. Always wanting to help people, she volunteered wherever she could, no matter where she lived, Belleville, Freehold, Manchester or Bloomfield. She would encourage, help and pray for everyone she met. Maria was a great prayer warrior at her son, Pastor John Esposito’s, Christian Faith Center Church in Bloomfield. She was a beloved matriarch of the church, even the parishioners called her “Mom”. She was loved by all those whose lives she touched. Our loss is heaven’s gain.

She is survived by her three devoted children Barbara Holland & her husband Tom, John Esposito & his wife Donna and Edward Esposito & his wife Debra; loving grandchildren Dana, Tamara, Aaron, Gina, John, Nick, Matthew, Brian, Scott and Mark; and her 12 great grandchildren. Maria is also survived by her sister Rita Squitieri of Florida, brothers-in-law Raymond Squitieri and Thomas Esposito both of New Jersey as well as numerous nieces and nephews, all who loved her.

She was laid to rest at Restland Cemetery, E. Hanover, N.J. on April 16.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

