Cindy Louise Moss, 57 yrs old, of Orange, NJ. Sunrise 4/29/1962 ~ Sunset 4/17/2020

Born in New Brunswick, NJ and raised in Orange, NJ to the late Margaret & John Baskerville and her Father Robert Wiggins. She is survived by her husband Charles Moss, Sr, her precious children; Reesie, Deana and Son in Law Ains, Mira and Son in Law Bernardo, and her baby boy Charles, Jr. She is the proud and loving grandmother of Laneese Brown (which she affectionately called Little Girl), Eliana Wells (which she affectionately called Ellie Bells) and her grand doggy Nylah, her sisters and brother Joyce, James, Kitty, Lisa, and Robin and a host of aunts, uncles, brother & sister in laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and many more beloved family and friends near and far.

Cindy spent several years as a stay at home mother and a volunteer. She eventually established a career with Verizon where she was a loyal employee for the past 21 years. Spending time with her family especially her children and grandchildren were one of her greatest joys in life. Some of her favorite hobbies included reading, traveling (especially internationally) and going out to different restaurants. You could always expect her to show up front and center for any celebration. She loved showing support for her family and friends. Observing others and people watching was something she thoroughly enjoyed. Everyone knows how much she loved having a good time.

A private visitation will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Bloomfield, NJ.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Please express condolences at www.levandoskigrillo.com