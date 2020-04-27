Anthony Giannone Jr, 72 of West Caldwell, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday April 25th, 2020 due to complications of Covid 19 in St. Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston.

Born in Newark, Anthony lived most of his life in Bloomfield before moving to West Caldwell 10 years ago.

Anthony was born with Spina Bifida but that did not stop him from doing anything he wanted to do. He loved spending time with his family and vacations in Wildwood Crest. He also loved watching Giants and Notre Dame football and The Mets. He was a member of the West Orange Elks Lodge 1590.

Anthony was the son of the late Anthony and Pauline (Richinelli) Giannone. He was predeceased by his Brother Alan M. by 2 weeks from Covid 19.

Anthony is survived by his loving Sister Betty (Giannone) and Brother in Law Len Kulesa,

sister in Law Rosemarie (Mercuro) Giannone His loving nieces and nephews: Nicole, Michael, Lenny, Michele, Kelly, Nicholas, Michael and Matthew and a host of great nieces and nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made in his memory to:

Staff Sergeant Joseph D’Augustine Memorial Fund

P. O. Box 192,

Waldwick, N.J. 07463

Arrangements by O'Boyle Funeral Home.