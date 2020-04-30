Evelyn Sanchez, of Sparta, passed away Sunday, April 5, in the evening, at St. Barnabas Hospital Livingston, from complications with COVID-19 at the age of 62. Born in Vineland, Evelyn resided in Sparta for over 35 years.

She was the daughter of Angelina Gregory and Matteo Gomez [predeceased] and sister to Angelo, Wilson, Hector, Alberto, and Gloria. Evelyn was the loving wife of John Sanchez for 39 years and mother to Jessica and David and her stepchildren, Evelyn, Manuela, Denise, and Juan Manuel [pre-deceased].

Besides devoting her time to her family, Evelyn was a partner in the operation of the family business, Emergency Pest Control, Orange, which she managed with her husband.

Evelyn will leave a legacy of love, kindness and generosity that will never be forgotten by her husband, children, stepchildren and step-grandchildren and anyone who knew her. We will never forget her smile and how she loved her husband, John.

Services will not be held at this time due to State mandate; however, at a later date we will get together to celebrate her life.

To those who wish to remember Evelyn in a special way may make contributions to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation at online.crohnscolitisfoundation.org.

Arrangements under the direction of the Goble Funeral Home, Sparta.