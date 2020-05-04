Russell W. Miller, 55, of Cedar Grove, entered into eternal life on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

A fireman’s tribute will take place at the O’Boyle Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Park.

Russell was born in Montclair and lived most of his life in Bloomfield before moving to Cedar Grove with his family in 2013. He was a firefighter with the Bloomfield Fire Department for the past 20 years. As a kid, Russell loved growing up on Darling Avenue and family vacations to Myrtle Beach. He shared a love of music and sports with his friends. He was an avid Yankee fan and loved the outdoors, golf and football. Russell was very athletic, earning an out-of-state football scholarship, before deciding to attend Montclair State University. The strong trio of women in his life, his mother, his grandmother and his aunt, meant the world to him. They instilled in him a devotion to the Christian faith, which carried him through his entire life.

Russell and his wife were finally blessed with a family in 2009. He was a super-proud Dad who adored his children more than anything in the world. Just one month after his children were born, Russell was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease – Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome (APS) and miraculously survived three months in the ICU, before returning home to his family. Russell’s health somewhat stabilized for the following eight years, allowing him to continue to watch his beautiful children grow and appreciate the simple things in life. About two years ago, Russell’s APS exacerbated and placed him in a battle for his life. Even though he was suffering, Russell tried to make the best of his situation and cherished every moment with his family. Russell was always appreciative of the love and never-ending support that he and his family received over the years from his family, his friends, his brothers at the Bloomfield Fire Department, and his doctors.

Russell was the beloved husband of 18 years to Cheryl (nee Mascuch) and the proud father of Christopher and Madeline. He also leaves behind his mother, June Sims Miller, his brother, Stephen Miller and his half-brothers, Robert Miller and Brian Miller. Russell was predeceased by his father, Robert W. Miller and his loving grandparents Madeline and Russell Sims and his beloved aunt and uncle, Doris and Charles Greeley. He had a special relationship with his in-laws, Joanne Mascuch and Frank and Anne Mascuch, and leaves behind many wonderful friends, old and new, ….and his buddy, Cooper.

Anyone who knew Russell always enjoyed one of his sidesplitting stories, crazy commentaries and his overwhelming generosity to those in need. Russell’s heart was bigger than his pocket and his generosity knew no bounds. He was a gentle giant with a big heart. He was deeply loved and will be terribly missed.

Russell believed in his doctor, Dr. Doruk Erkan, who is a founding member of APS Action, an international network of renowned physicians searching for a cure for APS. Donations in Russell’s honor may be made to: APS Action Research, Hospital for Special Surgery, 535 East 70th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10021: https://giving.hss.edu/russell-miller. Arrangements by O’Boyle funeral Home, Bloomfield. Please express condolences www.oboylefuneralhome.com