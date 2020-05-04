Pablito Bautista Adolfo, 62 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal life on April 26, 2020 at Mountainside Medical Center, Glen Ridge. Born in Manila, Philippines on June 29, 1957 he lived in Bloomfield for many years. He was employed with Bristal Assisted Living.

Services are private.

Arrangements by Levandoski- Grillo Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Please express condolences at

www.levandoskigrillo.com