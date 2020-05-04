Roberto G. Pozo, of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on April 18, 2020 at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville. Born April 1, 1941 in Guayaquil, Ecuador, he lived in Bloomfield for many years. He was employed as a vital member of the hospitality staff at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

He is survived by his wife, Myrna and her children.

Services were held in private.

Arrangements by Levandoski- Grillo Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

