James A. Curley, 84, of Maplewood, died on April 28, 2020, from COVID-19. He was the son of Irish immigrants and grew up in the Bronx, NY. He graduated from the prestigious Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan, after which he earn a Bachelor of Science degree in metallurgical engineering from the University of Alabama. He went on to graduate from Rutgers Law School and practiced as an attorney for 42 years, 30 years of which he spent at the United States Department of Justice as an attorney in the Civil Division. He was an expert in patent anti-trust law and published and lectured on the topic and later litigated trials and appeals on complex international trade issues before the federal courts across the United States. He was married to Patricia Kinney in August, 1965 and they were married for 30 years until her death in 1995. He was a loving husband and devoted father. An intellectual man, he was well-read and well-versed on a wide variety of subjects and was an avid reader of classic literature, a devout Roman Catholic and he also coached baseball in the Maplewood Recreation league for several seasons.

He is survived by his two sons: Peter Curley of Maplewood and Russell (Jennifer) Curley, of Titusville, NJ, as well as two grandchildren: Finnegan Curley and Declan Curley. He is also survived by his sister Maryanne Mann of Texas, as well as his cousin Seamus Curley of Kiltormer, County Galway, Ireland.

Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to the St. George’s Roman Catholic Church Scholarship Fund, 1370 River Road, Titusville, NJ.