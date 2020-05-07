Michael H. Tsamas, 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 6, 2020 at the Madison Center LTC in Matawan, N.J.

Funeral services will be private. Interment will take place at Rosedale Cemetery in Linden, N.J. Arrangements by O'Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield.

Born in New York, Mr. Tsamas lived in Bloomfield since 1958. He was a Marine Veteran of the Korean Conflict and was employed by the Employment Service for the State of New Jersey in Bloomfield.

He was the husband of the late Pauline (Prinaris) Tsamas, father of Harry and his wife Roselyn of Lawrence Harbor and Evan Tsamas of Phoenix, Az., brother of Ann Bartol of Arizona and grandfather of Michael and Rosemarie.