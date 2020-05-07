George T. Walsh

George Thomas Walsh, 70 of Nutley, entered into eternal rest at his home on April 29, 2020. Born in Newark to the late Irving Walsh and Joan Flounders, he lived in Bloomfield most of his life before moving to Nutley 20 years ago. He was a Mechanical Machinist for Stig Meister in Hillside for over 20 years.

He is the beloved brother of Gail Maureen Dreyer, John Walsh & his wife, Linda & the late James Peter Walsh, cherished uncle of Melissa Dreyer, Anthony Dreyer & Christopher Walsh and grand uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services were held privatley on Tuesday, May 6th. Burial at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield.

Arrangements by Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, Bloomfield.