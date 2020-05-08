William L. Whitt, 67 passed away May 7, 2020 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge, NJ.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, William lived in Bloomfield for the past 28 years. He was employed by Colgate and Pfister Chemical until his retirement in 2011. William was a gentle giant with a huge heart. He had a passion for music and photography.

William was the beloved husband of 47 years to Deborah (McNeal). He was the proud father of son William and his wife Joy, daughter Lisa Stewart and her husband Bobby, and daughter Leah Whitt. He was the loving grandfather of Jamarrie, Wynter, Mason, Chrystal, Brittney, James, Autumn, Chase, Isaiah, and Justin and great grandfather of Cyrah, Carson, and Caleb. He was the cherished brother-in-law of Lionel Taylor and his wife Linda, Letitia McNeal and her husband David Lipton, and Muriel Dixon and her husband Edward. He was the life-long best friend of V. Jeffrey Smith. William is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family members, and friends, as well as his grand puppy, Dallas.

William was loved deeply by all and will be missed terribly. The family thanks everyone for the outpouring of love and support that they have received during this difficult time. Don’t mourn his death; celebrate his life and the music it made. He wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. Visit oboylefuneralhome.com