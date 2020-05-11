James D. Musto, 73, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, N.J.

Born in Orange, N.J. Mr. Musto lived in East Orange and the last 47 years in Bloomfield. He was a graduate of Bloomfield College and served in the US Air Force during Viet Nam. He was a retired accountant with Coastal Corp in Bayonne.

James was the beloved husband of Patricia Molee Musto for 45 years; father of Jason and his wife Amy Musto and brother of Ronald and his wife Janet.

Arrangements by the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield. Please express condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com