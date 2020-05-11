Catherine “Cathy” J. Coughlin (née Kacher), 70, of Glen Ridge, N.J., who passed away on May 6, 2020 at the age of 70 from COVID-19 complications. A memorial celebration in her honor will be held at a later date; however, she will be buried in a private service at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield, N.J. on May 13th.

Cathy grew up in Astoria, N.Y., and graduated with honors from All Saints High School in 1967 and was a Dental Assistant. After moving to N.J., she worked as a Bookkeeper and Office Manager for Harvard Printing Press for over 15 years. Cathy was a devoted daughter, mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Cathy was loved and cherished by many people including her son Scott and his wife Bonnie; her son Andrew and his partner Justin; her sister Ellen K. Ruckstuhl and brother-in-law Gary; her grandchildren, Felicity and Ethan; nephew Benjamin, and her close friends Etta, Cathy, Lucille, Zida, and Vicky. She was also cherished by nieces, nephews, family members, friends, and the caring staff at Atrium of Wayne. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donating in Cathy’s memory to Feeding America, a U.S. hunger relief organization, at feedingamerica.org. Arrangements are under the care of the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com