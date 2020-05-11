Vera Kutcher Schapps, age 106, (1914-2020), died on April 24th of natural causes in her apartment in New York City. She had been a long time resident of South Orange.

A Hunter College premed graduate at the age of 18, pursued a career in retailing and married her husband, Harold Schapps, in 1937. Among her many involvement and leadership roles were: Brownie leader, Girl Scout leader, PTA president, UJA leader, synagogue worker, Brandeis University national women’s committee president, Essex County garden club president and blue ribbon recipient for flower arrangements. 6:30AM yoga eventually gave way to senior citizen aerobics. She added Shakespeare, literature and poetry classes later in life. Vera provided hospitality for all at her home where she was an excellent cook, maker of holiday events, and sustainer of family bonds.

Some noteworthy experiences of her long and fulfilling life include being quarantine during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, Attending the World War I Woodrow Wilson victory parade, and serving as a World War II air raid warden in New York City. She framed the 100th birthday celebration letter she received from President Barack Obama.

Vera lived her life thoughtfully with meaning and energy. She was a mentor to so many people and dearly loved by all. Her family embraces the words of Dr. Seuss who said “don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.”

Vera is survived by her two daughters, Ann Schaffer and husband Mel, and Ellen Schapps Richman and her husband Richard; four grandchildren, Robert Schaffer and wife Julie, Jeffrey Schaffer and wife Laura, Scott Richman and wife Laura and Brooke Richman; and six great-grandchildren, Ellie Schaffer, Will Schaffer, Maddy Schaffer, Olivia Schaffer, Charlie Schaffer and Carolyn Jane Richman.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Jewish Museum of New York City or the charity of your choice.