Daniel Bruce Lagemann, age 65, loving husband, father, brother, and friend to many passed away on May 6, 2020. Daniel was born July 6, 1954 in Whittier, California to R. Barry & Bonnie C. Lagemann. A 1973 Graduate of Columbia High School in Maplewood NJ, he established Scrub Systems a residential cleaning/restoration company which he operated in the Essex County area for 47 years. Daniel was married to Andrea Lagemann and resided in Morristown at the time of his passing.

Daniel had a passion for Christ and was a minister of the Seventh Day Adventist Church trained at the Amazing Facts Center of Evangelism. He lived his life spreading the word of God and helping others. He was tremendously charitable and used his company to lift up those who needed help with food, clothing and shelter. A man beloved for his wonderful storytelling Daniel spread laughter everywhere he went. He had great compassion for others and the ability to deeply engage whoever he was talking with making them feel like the most important person in the world. He was a man loved by all whose lives he touched.

Daniel was preceded in death by his father, R. Barry, his mother Bonnie, and his sister Linda. He is survived by his wife Andrea, and her children Sonia and Michael, and his siblings Barry, Greg, Ken, Clark, Bonnie, David, John and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service to celebrate Daniel’s life will be planned at a future date due to current pandemic restrictions/ guidelines.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to https://give.amazingfacts.org/ or https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.org/give