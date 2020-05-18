Betty Jane Clark (Staples), passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Sunrise Assisted Living Facility in Fairfield, N.J. Born in Binghampton, N.Y. Betty resided in Newark then Belleville N.J.

Betty was one of 8 children who lost their parents at a very young age. The siblings struggled through many hardships but were able to keep their family together without the state having to intervene with their care.

Mrs. Clark worked for the Midlantic Bank (now PNC) for many years in the loan department. She was also an active member of the Vincent United Methodist Church in Nutley. Betty was always ready to assist anyone who needed her help.

Betty was predeceased by her husband, PVT. Edward J. Clark, U.S. Army, 3 sisters and 3 brothers. Surviving are Karen (Jack) McNiff, grandsons Jack (Jacqueline), Michael McNiff (Lena), great grandchildren; Reagan, Colin and Declan. Betty is survived by a sister Claire Dougherty and a host of wonderful nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Sunrise Assisted Living for all their care and the Serenity Hospice which was outstanding in the care of our mother.

Care is entrusted to the O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield, www.oboylefuneralhome.com. Interment is private at the Glendale Cemetery.

Donations in Betty’s memory can be made to the Vincent United Methodist Church 100 Vincent Ave. Nutley, N.J. 07110, or a charity of your choice.

Although our family is heartbroken that we cannot give our mother a proper burial, we rest in the comfort and faith that God takes care of everything.