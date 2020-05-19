Norman Eugene Garrett, Sr. of South Orange, NJ departed this life peacefully on May 9th, 2020, at home and surrounded by loved ones. Norman was born in Orange, NJ on February 15, 1935. He attended school in East Orange, where he excelled in athletics. Norman played as a linebacker on his high school football team in 1952 and 1953, and was a hurdler on the track team. After graduation in 1955, Norman immediately enlisted in the United States Army, to serve his country. While in the army, he married his high school sweetheart Annette George, on December 30, 1955. Their loving union resulted in three children; Norman Jr., Mark, and Kimberly.

Norman completed his enlistment as a Specialist 3rd Class and returned to New Jersey where he obtained employment as a bus driver for New Jersey Transit. Through hard work and diligence during his 38 year career, Norman was promoted to be a dispatcher and finally a supervisor. He retired from New Jersey Transit in 1997.

Norman was an active parishioner of Holy Spirit / Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in East Orange, NJ. He was the ultimate volunteer, chairing the annual fish fry, working at the food pantry, participating in the finance committee and always lending a helping hand at bingo. Norman consistently stepped in to help whenever and wherever he was needed.

Outside of church Norman continued to extend his circle by volunteering at NJPAC. He touched numerous lives; he was a friend to all who came in contact with him. To many who knew him he was fondly called Uncle Norman, Hoss, and Poppy. Norman could fix most anything with a bit of sound advice and a touch of humor.

Above all things, Norman loved spending time with his family and friends. He and his wife filled their home with love, laughter and fantastic food. Norman was a natural and creative cook. embracing all cooking styles, from his wife’s native New Orleans Creole to quintessential NJ Italian hot dogs. He demonstrated his artistry and generosity through his post- retirement hobby of stained-glass making. He gifted numerous stained-glass pieces to his church, family and friends.

Norman is survived by his devoted wife Annette George Garrett; his children Norman E. Garrett, Jr., Mark Garrett (Dawn) and Kimberly M. Garrett White (Gregory); his sisters Addie Lattimore, Avery China (Schuler), and Pamela Gresham (Samuel); his grandchildren Qianna White, Marcus Garrett, Matthew Garrett (Karmell), Arianna White and Gregory White; three great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and other close family. He will be welcomed to his eternal home with Christ by his mother, Andrella Garrett Lattimore, and his brother Lloyd Garrett. Norman will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

A private burial was held on May 15, 2020. A public memorial service will be held at a later date, at which time friends and family will be welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Mr. Garrett’s name would be greatly appreciated. Donations may be made on the MSK website or by downloading this form and mailing a check to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028. For more information or to send condolences, please visit prestonfuneralhome.net.