Gary C. Burnett, 63, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Canterbury Village in West Orange.

Born in Montclair, he lived Bloomfield, Tinton Falls and West Orange for the last 3 years. He served with the U.S. Civil Air Patrol and was a self employed electrical engineer who graduated from NJIT and worked as a computer consultant.

He was the son of Charles R. Burnett and the late Rachel Mavuro Burnett; brother of Jeffrey and his wife Marcia; uncle of Veronica and Jillian and nephew of Joan Grieshaber. He is also survived by several cousins.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com