Mary Karen O’Connell (Pierce), passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Clara Maas Hospital. Born and raised in Newark, NJ until she moved to North Bergen, then Belleville, NJ for the past 44 years.

Mary brought joy to the world and brightened the lives of her husband, children, grandchildren, family and friends alike. In her own words, “My most fulfilling career has been as a wife and mother.”

Mary was a devoted catholic who planned to join the convent until her husband swept her off her feet. She had a big smile, a huge heart and was always ready to assist anyone who needed her help.

She was involved in community service throughout her life and enjoyed being an active and beloved member of St. Peter’s Church, the Nutley Irish American Association, Women of Irish Heritage, Hospice Care, VFW Post 493 Auxiliary, Belleville PTA, Belleville Crew Parents Association, classroom mother and volunteer candy striper at an early age.

After 17 years, Mary has reunited with her loving husband John (Jack) P. O’Connell, Sr. in heaven and will celebrate many more memories together, starting with the celebration of their 48th wedding anniversary.

Surviving are Mary’s two Sons and daughters (in law); John (Jack) P., Jr. & Michele L. O’Connell and Joseph J. & Amy L. O’Connell; and grandchildren Kaylie, Joey, Ellie & Collin O’Connell who all loved her deeply and will miss her dearly.

The family would like to thank Clara Maas Hospital for all their care and support.

Care is entrusted to the O’Boyle funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com Interment is private at the Holy Cross Cemetery.

Donations in Mary’s memory can be made to the Hospice Foundation of America, or a charity of your choice. https://www.givedirect.org/donate/?cid=691

In these not so traditional times, a memorial mass is not allowed. However, St. Peter’s Church in Belleville, NJ will be offering their daily 8:30am mass to Mary on Friday, 5/21/20. All are welcome to live stream the 30 minute mass via the following link.

https://www.facebook.com/St-Peters-Roman-Catholic-Church-116319098396654

Although the burial must be private, the family welcomes loved ones to attend a drive by memorial at 3:15pm at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ (Block 35, Section C, Grave 1347). In order to be safe and allow enough time for all to pass by, the family requests that the path of travel noted on the attached map be followed. It is requested that prior to 3:15pm, no one enters, drives down or parks on the straight road that the grave site sits on. It is also requested not to park anywhere and walk to the burial site, and for all to please stay in the car when driving by to pay their respects.

The family has provided the following link with video recordings of poems and readings for Friday’s services. https://www.dropbox.com/sh/kxz1497hvrvjc0h/AAA0syMfEV7iptsE7rM0bRVya?dl=0bRVya?dl=0

At the appropriate time in the future, Mary’s family will welcome loved ones to a celebration of life tribute. Until then, please do not mourn Mary’s death but celebrate her life and the many lives she has touched.